World Cup 2023: Pakistan Fans Slam ICC For Not Including Babar Azam, 1992 Win In Latest Promo Video

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is facing backlash from Pakistan fans after the launch of their new promo video for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

The ICC video shows a host of cricket stars but mainly from India and England apart from other highlights and top moments from the previous World Cups but it doesn't feature Pakistan captain Babar Azam anywhere in the promo.

Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-win is also missing from the promotional video posted by the ICC earlier on Thursday.

Instead, the video shows some Pakistani bowlers like Wahab Riaz and Shadab Khan getting hit for sixes and Mohammad Amir getting bowled.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi's famous celebration appears for just a second, which is the only moment of joy for Pakistan in the video which has Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's narration.

"Apart from just one second of Shaheen Afridi's celebration, there's nothing for Pakistan," a Twitter user named Farid Khan pointed out.

"Pretty much expected for a world cup being hosted in India," another user wrote and there were many such reactions from Pakistani fans on the video.

Some fans also said that Pakistan will reply with their performance on the field.

