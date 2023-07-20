WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan & Cricket Stars Combine To Launch ICC ODI World Cup Campaign In Latest Promo

As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 draws nearer, cricket enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting the much-anticipated event. To heighten the excitement, the governing body has unveiled a captivating promotional video featuring none other than Bollywood Superstar 'King Khan' (Shah Rukh Khan).

The teaser was first hinted at on July 19, when the ICC tweeted a picture of Shah Rukh Khan alongside the prestigious ICC trophy. This simple image ignited a storm of emotions among Indian cricket fans and admirers of the charismatic actor, speculating about what surprises lay ahead.

Their anticipation was met the very next day when the ICC released a compelling 2-minute and 13-second video. The clip beautifully encapsulates the essence of the ICC ODI World Cup Tournament - the emotions, dedication, and hard work poured in by the teams, as well as the unwavering support and rollercoaster of feelings experienced by the fans.

Voice of the World Cup

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan, true to his King Khan persona, skillfully narrates these emotions, providing insight into each team's efforts, pride, and the tremendous expectations they carry. Moreover, he eloquently depicts the joys and sorrows that accompany this highly competitive tournament. The promotional piece also shines a light on moments of camaraderie shared between nations that fiercely battle for the coveted ICC Men's Trophy.

Finally, towards the end of the video, the anticipation reaches its peak as Shah Rukh Khan makes a grand appearance, proudly holding the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy at around the 1 minute and 50-second mark.

Watch this mesmerizing clip below, and undoubtedly, it will send shivers down your spine, fueling the excitement for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

