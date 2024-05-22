Urvashi Rautela Serves Another Dramatic Look At Cannes: How Much Pink Is Too Much Pink?

Urvashi Rautela donned a custom-made pink ensemble by the renowned Polish designer, Dorota Goldpoint at Cannes. | Instagram

Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela is making waves on the internet with her fashionable looks at the 77th Cannes Film Festival this year. After serving many vibrant looks on the red carpet, the actress once again graced the event in pink! She recently walked for the premiere of 'The Apprentice' in a dramatic pink gown that failed to slay.

Pink after Pink!

The 'Sanam Re' star donned a custom-made pink OTT ensemble by the renowned Polish designer, Dorota Goldpoint. The gown boasted of a shiny fabric with intricate silver pattern around the waist. She styled her look with with a furry scarf and similar fur-white bag and dangling silver earrings.

Read Also Dancing Fish Necklace? Urvashi Rautela Steals Spotlight With Quirky Jewellery At Cannes 2024

The attire was paired with a shiny green and a royal blue pair of heels. For her hair and makeup, the actress opted for a glam look with pink lips, and hair was tied in a ponytail with side bangs.

This was the second time when Urvashi wore a pink ensemble at Cannes this year. For her first appearance at the French Riviera, the actress graced the red carpet in an exquisite pink gown custom-made by designers Khaled and Marwan. The strapless moment, with a unique neckline and thigh-high slit with ruffed sleeves, added more drama to the overall look. The outfit was complemented with a pink and silver embellished headband.

In comparison with her first pink fashion moment, the second look couldn't stand out. The shiny fabric and the bottom silhouette pattern didn't work together. The bag and the heels looked old with the entire ensemble. The overall look didn't seem to blend together, presenting a messed-up fashion moment at Cannes.

After serving many fashionable looks with unique accessories, fashion enthusiasts are quite not happy with the actress's latest appearance. However, the Bollywood diva continues to play around with her statement fashion style in vibrant hues and strapless ensembles on the red carpet.