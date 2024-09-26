‘Cheap & Disgusting’: Makers Of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon SLAMMED For Mishkat Varma-Pankhuri Gidwani’s LIP LOCK Scene (Video)

Sony TV’s show Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon has found itself in a pool of controversies after a lip lock scene of Mishkat Varma, the show’s lead has gone viral on the internet.

In a clip now doing rounds on social media, Mishkat and Pankhuri can actually be seen locking lips for a scene in the show. While this is not a common phenomena on Indian television, the viewers of the show have been very disappointed with the same. Some ardent fans of the show have also taken to their X handles to call out the makers for this scene.

One X user took to his handle to slam the makers and called the scene ‘cheap and disgusting.’ Sharing the scene, the user writes, “Wtf there was actually an lip-lock, kiss scene of adi-anubha 💀 This is cheap and disgusting. lip lock kiss with third angle female. What wrong with ITV.”

What wrong with ITV #MishkatVarma #KavyaEkJazbaaEkJunoon pic.twitter.com/5O2r1d3UX3 — Aaruu (@Aaaarrrooohiii) September 25, 2024

While both Pankhuri and Mishkat have not reacted to the same, the outrage on Twitter (now x) makes it very obvious that the viewers of the show are not quite happy with this scene.

For the uninformed, Kavya sees Sumbul Touqeer Khan as an IAS officer on the show, whereas Mishkat Varma is seen as the male lead opposite the actress.