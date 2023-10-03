Mishkat Varma: 'We Need To Bring Down A Male Chauvinist Attitude'

Actor Mishkat Varma is currently seen in Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon that premiered on September 25, 2023 on a popular television channel. The show that stars Sumbul Touqeer alongside Mishkat has an intriguing story about a female who wishes to take up the IAS profession.

While sharing on his journey and initial struggles, Mishkat shares, “I was always in Mumbai. I live with my family. I did commerce for two years then did arts. I started my career by doing ads. Yeah, through ads I got my first show for Rajan Shahi titled Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya and the journey has been going great so far.”

Talking about his new show, he says, Kavya is a romantic one but she is giving a tough competition to her partner. She is the female lead and she wants to become an IAS.”

“I feel, female centric shows should happen a lot more. We need to bring down a male chauvinist attitude. Why can’t women get equal space everywhere, they aren’t weak at all. It’s not a big deal. We need to treat girls normally, A very small percentage of women may have enjoyed privileges. The majority who have not got such opportunities are speaking now; people from small villages are still struggling. The bigger picture may be that they need more opportunities,” he adds.

When further probed on the never ending debate about insider vs outsider, he reveals, “My grandfather Ram Varma was a producer in the 1950s. I have a very filmy family. He produced films like Patanga, Badal, Aurat, Main Nashe Mein Hoon, and Badtameez with Shammi Kapoor. They also worked with Manmohan Desai. Mere Piya Gaye Rangoon is my papa ji’s song. Yes, the entertainment industry is there in my blood for sure. I am proud of it. It’s just that I haven’t seen it, It ended in 1960 and I was born in 1990, it all happened 30 years ago. They even distributed Italian films long back. So, you can be tagged as an insider.”

On a concluding note, Mishkat has a positive message for all the outsiders. “Please come. There is no profession like ours, work hard. Whatever you hear about the profession is rubbish. People who are not from our profession are somewhere envious of us and say non-sense about us, don’t believe it. Everyone should only believe in hard work, love, and destiny,” he signs off.

