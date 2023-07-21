Charu Asopa Reveals She Got Stuck On Sets Of Her Show Due To Heavy Rains In Mumbai: 'Returned Home After 2 Days'

Popular television actress Charu Asopa recently revealed that she got stuck on the sets of her show Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana for two days due to heavy rains in Mumbai. The actress has shared her ordeal after returning home on July 21.

Mumbai is witnessing torrential outpour and is on high alert as well. Heavy rains caused waterlogging and traffic in several parts of the city and local trains services have also been affected.

Charu was reportedly shooting in Naigaon for her television show and she has now revealed that the entire cast and crew got stranded on the sets.

In an interview with ETimes, Charu said she couldn't sleep properly on the sets because of mosquitoes and flies. "Things were not available because it all happened suddenly. There was no possibility of going out and getting things because once you go out, you cannot come back in that condition. There was no electricity and we were working with generator. During shooting, the generator stopped working and diesel was over. Someone went to get diesel and came back after 5-6 hours and till then we couldn’t shoot. Next day’s telecast had to be shot. We faced a lot of problems," Charu said.

The actress said she left home on July 19 at 7am and returned home on July 21 at 2 am. "It usually takes me one and half hours to reach home but last night when I was returning, it took me three and half hours," she added.

Charu is a single mom to her daughter Ziana. The actress tied the knot with Rajeev Sen in 2019 but soon after their marriage, reports of their divorce started circulating. They recently parted ways.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)