Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Met Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Showers In City; State Issues Advisory

Met Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Showers In City; State Issues Advisory

Mumbai received an average 100mm rainfall in the last 24 hours and the weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs along with strong winds over the next one day. After a heavy downpour on Wednesday, which caused water-logging in many lowlying areas and affected local services, the rain intensity reduced early Thursday morning and there were no showers in some parts of the city.

The city received an average 100mm rainfall in the 24- hour period ending at 8am on Thursday, a civic official said. The city, eastern and western suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 95.39mm, 96.70mm and 110.45mm, respectively, during the period.

The India Meteorological Department’s Mumbai centre has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours, with a possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60kmph, the official said. The state government issued an advisory asking people not to step out of homes unless necessary.

Warning for Pune

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for extremely heavy rainfall in the Ghat areas of Pune district today. Residents in these regions are advised to exercise caution and take necessary precautions to ensure safety. Additionally, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Ghat areas over the coming weekend, starting from Saturday and continuing through Sunday and Monday.

As the monsoon season intensifies, the weather system has become more active, leading to intensified showers in various parts of the region. Ghat areas are likely to experience intense downpours, which may result in waterlogging, landslides, and flash floods in vulnerable areas.

