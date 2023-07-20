Udit Narayan, Son Aditya's First LIVE Concert In Delhi Postponed Due To Floods

Aditya Narayan and his father, veteran singer Udit Narayan's first ever LIVE concert in Delhi has been postponed due to floods. The father-son duo were supposed to perform on July 23 in the national capital, however, the concert has now been pushed to September. However, the exact date is not known yet.

Aditya has reportedly said that safety of the audience is the priority and is utmost important.

A news report stated that the venue in which Aditya and Udit had to perform was close to Yamuna. Owing to waterlogging and a flood-like situation in the national capital, they decided to push the event.

Aditya said that they are 'disappointed' as this was the first time they were preparing to perform LIVE in the national capital.

"We have to ensure hundred percent safety of our audience. Also, because it’s the first concert with my father, I want to make sure that people not only show up in good numbers but enjoy thoroughly. Because they are paying their hard earned money to buy tickets, I would not want them to go back disappointed," Aditya said, as reported by a news portal.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Yamuna in Delhi breached the danger mark again on July 19, 2023, less than 12 hours after it dropped below the threshold, amid rains in the national capital and the upper reaches of the river.

Parts of Delhi have been grappling with waterlogging and flooding issues for over a week now. Initially, a downpour caused intense waterlogging on July 8 and 9, with the city receiving 125 per cent of its monthly rainfall quota in just two days.

