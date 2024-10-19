 Chandni Bhagwanani Opens Up On Facing Death Threats, Body-Shaming Comments During Sanjivani: 'Would Bash My Fans On....'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentChandni Bhagwanani Opens Up On Facing Death Threats, Body-Shaming Comments During Sanjivani: 'Would Bash My Fans On....'

Chandni Bhagwanani Opens Up On Facing Death Threats, Body-Shaming Comments During Sanjivani: 'Would Bash My Fans On....'

Chandni Bhagwanani also talked about how she dealt with such negative backlash for playing an antagonist in the show. People thought that she was just like the role that she played on-screen.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
Chandni Bhagwanani | Instagram

Actress Chandni Bhagwanani is known for her role as Dr. Asha Kanwar in the 2019 show Sanjivani, which also starred Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli and Gaurav Chopra in pivotal roles.

Chandni recently opened up about the backlash that she received during the show Sanjivani and claimed that people body-shamed her; she was also given death threats on social media. Speaking about it to Telly Talk India, she said, "I was body shamed; there were comments about my personal character, like what kind of girl I am. My parents used to get messages and I also received death threats. So I couldn't process it. I thought that I would get into depression because I was unable to handle it."

Read Also
Anupamaa Team Stranded In Dwarka After Vehicle Gets Stuck In Sand, Rupali Ganguly & Others Opt For...
article-image

Furthermore, she talked about how she dealt with such negative backlash for playing an antagonist in the show. As people thought that she was just like the role that she played on-screen, she added, "Aap socho agar apke photo pe 10 comments hai jispe se 4 comment apki body pe hai, 2 comments apke character pe hai, people are calling you slut, bitch, and whatnot. Such vulgar language is how you might feel if you see such comments. It felt like somebody was saying that to my face. So I could not handle it. I used to go on Instagram Live and bash my fans because I was so annoyed.

Read Also
'Sir Aate The Aur...': Anupamaa's Chandni Bhagwnani On Fallout Between Sudhanshu Pandey & Rajan...
article-image

On the work front, Chandni was last seen in the show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Gaurav Khanna. She played the role of Pakhi Shah.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Ego Massage Karne Ke Liye Eisha Aur Alice..,’ Devoleena Bhattacharjee SLAMS Karanveer Mehra After His Spat With Avinash Mishra
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Ego Massage Karne Ke Liye Eisha Aur Alice..,’ Devoleena Bhattacharjee SLAMS Karanveer Mehra After His Spat With Avinash Mishra
NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2024 To Be Out SOON, Check Here!
NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2024 To Be Out SOON, Check Here!
In-Flight Chaos: How Bomb Threats Soar Costs For Airlines, Stranding Passengers And Draining Budgets
In-Flight Chaos: How Bomb Threats Soar Costs For Airlines, Stranding Passengers And Draining Budgets
'Don't Compare Yourself To Unrealistic Beauty Standards': Priyanka Chopra Shares Tips To Feel Confident
'Don't Compare Yourself To Unrealistic Beauty Standards': Priyanka Chopra Shares Tips To Feel Confident

The television drama series premiered on 13 July 2020 on StarPlus and streams digitally on Disney+ Hotstar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Ego Massage Karne Ke Liye Eisha Aur Alice..,’ Devoleena Bhattacharjee SLAMS...

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Ego Massage Karne Ke Liye Eisha Aur Alice..,’ Devoleena Bhattacharjee SLAMS...

'Can't Protect Our 7-Year-Old Son Bear...': Liam Payne's Ex-Girlfriend Cheryl Cole SLAMS 'Media...

'Can't Protect Our 7-Year-Old Son Bear...': Liam Payne's Ex-Girlfriend Cheryl Cole SLAMS 'Media...

Chandni Bhagwanani Opens Up On Facing Death Threats, Body-Shaming Comments During Sanjivani: 'Would...

Chandni Bhagwanani Opens Up On Facing Death Threats, Body-Shaming Comments During Sanjivani: 'Would...

Choreographer Remo D'Souza, Wife Lizelle D'Souza& 5 Others Accused Of Cheating Dance Troupe Of...

Choreographer Remo D'Souza, Wife Lizelle D'Souza& 5 Others Accused Of Cheating Dance Troupe Of...

Vijay Varma Reveals Sunidhi Chauhan Was 'Scared' Of Him After Watching Pink: 'Don't Come Near Me'

Vijay Varma Reveals Sunidhi Chauhan Was 'Scared' Of Him After Watching Pink: 'Don't Come Near Me'