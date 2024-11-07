 Chand Mera Dil: Ananya Panday, Lakshya To Star In An 'Intense & Passionate' Love Story
Chand Mera Dil: Ananya Panday, Lakshya To Star In An 'Intense & Passionate' Love Story

IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
article-image

Actress Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani, who made his film debut with "Kill", will be seen sharing screen space together in the upcoming romantic movie "Chand Mera Dil".

Ananya and Lakshya took to their respective Instagram handles, where they shared several posters from the upcoming movie, which hinted that the movie is all about "love".

The two captioned the post: "Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai. Chand Mera Dil, directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025. @lakshya @karanjohar @adarpoonawalla @apoorva1972 @somenmishra @vivek.sonni @marijkedesouza @paranjapetushar @dharmamovies."

The film, which will release in 2025, is directed by Vivek Soni, who has previously made

"Meenakshi Sundareshwar", starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in 2021.

article-image

Sharing the same posters, Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions is presenting the movie, took to Instagram, describing the film as a "passionate love story".

He wrote: "We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other!!! Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai. Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday & Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025."

The film's title seems to have been inspired by the song "Chand Mera Dil Chandni Ho Tum" from the 1977 film "Hum Kisise Kum Naheen". The song was sung by Mohammed Rafi. The film featured Rishi Kapoor, Tariq, Kaajal Kiran, Amjad Khan and Zeenat Aman in a special appearance.

Talking about Ananya, she was last seen in "CTRL", a screenlife thriller film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. It also has Vihaan Samat. The film was about a social media influencer couple. When the boyfriend cheats on her, she turns to an AI app to erase his digital existence on her computer and social media.

Meanwhile, Lakshya rose to fame with his performance in "Kill", directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. The cast of the film also includes Tanya Maniktala and Raghav Juyal. "Kill" traced the story of a train ride to New Delhi becoming a combat battleground as a pair of commandos faces off against an army of invading bandits.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

