Chamak Web Review: A Captivating Revenge Saga Empowered By Rousing, Rooted Punjabi Music

Director: Rohit Jugraj

Cast: Paramvir Singh Cheema, Gippy Grewal, Isha Talwar, Mohit Malik, Suvinder Vicky, Akasa Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Mukesh Chhabra

Where: Streaming now on Sony LIV

Rating: 3.5 stars

The show's foundation resonates with a sentiment commonly witnessed by the audience regarding the state of Punjab and its residents, highlighting that singing and music are deeply ingrained in their culture.

Overlooking its underlying theme, Chamak emerges as a commendable revenge saga, finding success primarily due to the talented cast and crew associated with it. Based upon an alleged criminal who departed Canada following unlikely circumstances to arrive in Punjab, India, the protagonist stumbles upon a shocking secret that adds depth to the narrative.

After the prominent Punjabi folk singer Tara Singh (played by Gippy Grewal in an extended cameo) is tragically murdered along with his wife Navneet Kaur, their son Kaala (portrayed by Paramvir Singh Cheema) experiences a troubled upbringing in Canada. Compelled by a criminal case, he returns to India, embarking on a quest to unravel the truth about his parents' past. As Kaala navigates his journey, he faces both support and obstacles. Eventually, he aspires to carve out a reputation for himself as a dependable artist in the Punjabi music industry and revive his father's music company Teeja Sur.

Cheema's commendable portrayal of Kaala is marked by courage, maintaining the thrilling essence throughout the six episodes as the series is being premiered across two volumes. An intriguing facet to his character lies in the way he transforms himself from an obscure criminal to a rising super force.

His storyline is weighed down by the romantic dynamics he shares with Jazz (Isha Talwar). Although their narrative plays a crucial role in advancing the storyline, the creators end up dedicating an excessive amount of spotlight in the screenplay. It's when Kaala embarks on a moving roller-coaster journey to uncover the identity of his father's murderer, that the series gets engaging. With each step he takes, there are continuous revelations waiting to unfold. Whether it's learning about the origins of his mother through her kith and kin or about his father's prospects from his old friends and advisories, Kaala exhausts all possibilities to unveil the truth.

Read Also Isha Talwar reveals how she felt while sharing screen space with the late Bollywood legend Rishi...

The storyline gains additional heft through the exceptional individual performances of its talented ensemble supporting cast, including Mohit Malik who plays Guru, Suvinder Vicky who essays Jugal Brar and Akasa Singh who is Lata Brar. The musical saga is further enriched by a captivating soundtrack that is soaked with the rootedness and rusticity of Punjabi greenlands. Infact, the songs are integrated effectively within the screenplay without coming across as a force fit. The sparkling appearances by some of India's finest music talents, is only a further icing on the cake.

Chamak is a must-watch, not just for the typical elements of self-discovery journeys it carries. But in an era where anti-social elements and gun culture have become prominent in a state that takes pride in producing saints, warriors and some of the country's most talented artists, the show reflects a reality that the broader audience is unfortunately unaware of. For this reason alone, Chamak serves a significant purpose.