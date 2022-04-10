Isha Talwar reveals how she felt while sharing screen space with the late Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor in Sharmaji Namkeen

Isha Talwar already did a few films down South before making her Bollywood debut opposite Saif Ali Khan in Kaalakaandi. She has also acted in the popular web series Mirzapur. The actress was recently seen in Sharmaji Namkeen. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Tell us about your fond memories of the late Rishi Kapoor?

I got to spend time with him in one scene when he comes with his on screen son Suhail Nayyar to meet my parents to discuss my marriage with Suhail, who plays my love interest in the film. However, I was there when he was shooting his other scenes, and I was doing something else on those days. It was so special for me since I grew up watching him act and dance. I wasn’t starstruck, but I was excited.

We don’t see you often on screen. Are you picky, or are there any other roadblocks?

You’ll see more of me this year. I have just finished a show with director Homi Adajania. I shot Sharmaji Namkeen three to four years ago. I also shot one Malayalam film, which will come out now. I also switch a lot between the South Indian and Hindi film industries.

Do you believe that the Mirzapur series has changed your game for OTT?

Of course, it definitely got me eyeballs, and people noticed me. It gave me a spotlight to showcase my acting skills. People started taking me seriously after the series, for sure.

Do you agree that the South industry is the saving grace for actors belonging to the Hindi belt?

I won’t say saving grace, but for me, I feel that the South industry is much more disciplined. They stick to their timelines and commitments, which are lacking in the Hindi industry for most of the projects. This is why I continue working down South. They also work from start to end format, so for an actor like me, it is really helpful. I can focus on one project and move on to the other freely. Interestingly, people in Bollywood kind of take you seriously, too, if you have worked in the South.

Do you regret your failures like Kaalakaandi, Ginny Weds Sunny and others?

I don’t regret them at all. All the films that didn’t work were part of my journey, and they were meant to happen at that point of time in my career. It is important to know what not to do, which sort of gives a lot of clarity. I take it as a learning experience.

Also, the success of Article 15 wasn’t credited to you. Your thoughts?

I don’t think Article 15 instantly got me a lot of work post its release. I was still auditioning even after it came out, but it was a good role, and it was a good project to be a part of.

What kind of breakthrough roles do you want to explore?

I want to do more girl next door roles like Urmi in Sharmaji Namkeen because it gives me scope to do lighter roles. The Mirzapur series and the show with Homi are quite serious roles. I want to be a lot more of myself on screen.

