Celina Jaitly Takes Action Against Pakistani Film Critic Who Said She 'SLEPT' With Feroz Khan & Fardeen Khan

Celina Jaitly | Instagram

Actress Celina Jaitly has taken action against a self-proclaimed Pakistani film critic who had said she 'slept' with late veteran actor Feroz Khan and his son, actor Fardeen Khan. For those unversed, in April 2023, the critic wrote on Twitter, "#CelinaJaitley is the only Actress in Bollywood who slept with both Father (Feroze Khan) & son (Fardeen Khan) many times."

At that time, the actress gave a befitting reply to him and had also threatened legal action against him.

Celina Jaitly takes legal action against film critic

Now, expressing gratitude to the Government of India, Celina said she took the matter to the National Commission Of Women in India and a letter was sent by them to the Ministry of External Affairs. She said in her tweet that the Commission received a positive response from the MEA. The Ministry has also raised the matter with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi seeking an immediate investigation.

Celina wrote, "A few months ago, a self-proclaimed Hindi film critic and journalist from Pakistan named @UmairSandu took to Twitter to make viral untrue horrific claims about me which included bizarre allegations like my relations with both my mentor Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen , in addition he made claims targeting me and my family’s safety and security even in Austria."

She added, "My response to his harassment and fake claims from Pakistan went viral and garnered support from millions of Twitterati including Pakistani nationals who were appalled at his behaviour. The perpetrator changes his location on social media consistently but was hiding in Pakistan, as a result there of legal recourse was not possible for me and he continued to assault my character and modesty from across the border."

Take a look at Celina's full tweet here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It may be mentioned that Celina made her Bollywood debut with the film Janasheen, also starring Feroz Khan and Fardeen Khan.

The late actor reportedly launched Celina and in one of her interviews, the actress has stated that she was "made to feel like a princess" by Feroz Khan and his family during the shoot of Janasheen. The film was co-written, edited, directed as well as produced by Feroz Khan.

Celina also appeared in films like No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money and Golmaal Returns. She has been working with the Trans and the LGBTQIA+ community as an activist since the last two decades.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)