 Celina Jaitly Reveals She Has 'Rare Condition' Which Made Her Have Twins Twice
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentCelina Jaitly Reveals She Has 'Rare Condition' Which Made Her Have Twins Twice

Celina Jaitly Reveals She Has 'Rare Condition' Which Made Her Have Twins Twice

Celina is married to hotelier Peter Haag, and the two were blessed with their first set of twin boys -- Winston and Viraaj -- in 2012. In 2017, she gave birth to another set of twin boys -- Arthur and Shamsher. However, Shamsher could not survive due to a serious heart condition.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
article-image

Actress Celina Jaitly is a proud mother to three young boys and she has dedicated most of her time in keeping up with her mommy duties and ensuring quality life for them. Celina was blessed with twin boys in 2012, and in 2017, she gave birth to her second set of twin boys, of which one baby passed away due to a heart defect.

Celina keeps in touch with her fans on social media through interactive sessions and recently, she conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' round on her Instagram handle.

During the chat, she revealed that she suffers from a rare genetic condition which led to her having twins twice.

Read Also
Celina Jaitly On Facing Rejections & Constant Criticism: 'Had To Hear Derogatory Things, Didn't Even...
article-image

Celina Jailty opens up on rare condition

Celina took to her Instagram handle and shared a question from one of her followers which read, "Are you having twin babies through IVF or naturally. Your second pregnancy also twins. That's why..."

To that, the actress responded that she gets asked the same question a lot of times and that not many know, but it is a genetic condition.

"I have a rare genetic condition and in my case Non-identical (fraternal) twins or multiples tend to be hereditary. Some people inherit a gene that causes more than one egg to be released during ovulation, increasing the likelihood of multiples being conceived. This can make for lots of twins down the generations!" she explained.

Read Also
Celina Jaitley On Supporting LGBTQIA Community: 'Received Threats, Was Questioned About My Own...
article-image

Celina and her babies

Celina is married to hotelier Peter Haag, and the two were blessed with their first set of twin boys -- Winston and Viraaj -- in 2012. In 2017, she gave birth to another set of twin boys -- Arthur and Shamsher. However, Shamsher could not survive due to a serious heart condition.

In an earlier post, she had shared how the family went through immense heartbreak when they lost Shamsher. "We went through immense heartache with one baby in NICU and funeral arrangements for his twin whom we lost to a congenital heart problem, but we survived on hope and amazing care of NICU nurses and NICU Doctors in Dubai who worked tirelessly with us to make sure @arthurjhaag comes back home with us," she had shared.

Read Also
Celina Jaitly slams film critic who said she SLEPT with Feroz Khan & his son Fardeen: '... cure your...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dil Bechara Fame Sanjana Sanghi Named UNDP India’s Youth Champion

Dil Bechara Fame Sanjana Sanghi Named UNDP India’s Youth Champion

Pakistan, Iran, Russia Ban Barbie Over Pro-LGBTQ+ Content

Pakistan, Iran, Russia Ban Barbie Over Pro-LGBTQ+ Content

Adhura Makers Join Hands With NGO To Speak Against Horrors Of Bullying

Adhura Makers Join Hands With NGO To Speak Against Horrors Of Bullying

Celina Jaitly Reveals She Has 'Rare Condition' Which Made Her Have Twins Twice

Celina Jaitly Reveals She Has 'Rare Condition' Which Made Her Have Twins Twice

BTS' Jungkook Gives A Befitting Response To People Making Fun Of His Drinking, Calling SEVEN's...

BTS' Jungkook Gives A Befitting Response To People Making Fun Of His Drinking, Calling SEVEN's...