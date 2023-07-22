Celina Jaitly Reveals She Has 'Rare Condition' Which Made Her Have Twins Twice

Actress Celina Jaitly is a proud mother to three young boys and she has dedicated most of her time in keeping up with her mommy duties and ensuring quality life for them. Celina was blessed with twin boys in 2012, and in 2017, she gave birth to her second set of twin boys, of which one baby passed away due to a heart defect.

Celina keeps in touch with her fans on social media through interactive sessions and recently, she conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' round on her Instagram handle.

During the chat, she revealed that she suffers from a rare genetic condition which led to her having twins twice.

Celina Jailty opens up on rare condition

Celina took to her Instagram handle and shared a question from one of her followers which read, "Are you having twin babies through IVF or naturally. Your second pregnancy also twins. That's why..."

To that, the actress responded that she gets asked the same question a lot of times and that not many know, but it is a genetic condition.

"I have a rare genetic condition and in my case Non-identical (fraternal) twins or multiples tend to be hereditary. Some people inherit a gene that causes more than one egg to be released during ovulation, increasing the likelihood of multiples being conceived. This can make for lots of twins down the generations!" she explained.

Celina and her babies

Celina is married to hotelier Peter Haag, and the two were blessed with their first set of twin boys -- Winston and Viraaj -- in 2012. In 2017, she gave birth to another set of twin boys -- Arthur and Shamsher. However, Shamsher could not survive due to a serious heart condition.

In an earlier post, she had shared how the family went through immense heartbreak when they lost Shamsher. "We went through immense heartache with one baby in NICU and funeral arrangements for his twin whom we lost to a congenital heart problem, but we survived on hope and amazing care of NICU nurses and NICU Doctors in Dubai who worked tirelessly with us to make sure @arthurjhaag comes back home with us," she had shared.