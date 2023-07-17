Celina Jaitly On Facing Rejections & Constant Criticism: 'Had To Hear Derogatory Things, Didn't Even Get Paid'

Celina Jaitly | Instagram

Celina Jaitly is celebrating 22 years of becoming a runner-up at Miss Universe 2001. To mark the special day, the actress-turned-activist shared a throwback video of herself and recalled the difficulties she faced in the industry during the initial days of her career.

Celina, who entered the fashion industry at the age of 15, also revealed that she had to face 'constant criticism and rejection'.

"The struggles that one went through in a new and upcoming fashion industry in a not so open minded Kolkata was not easy, plus the pressure of studies & competitive exams made my entire teenage a journey of hard work and toil," Celina wrote.

Celina's struggles

Recalling the time she was admitted to the hospital every month, Celina wrote, "I also suffered from severe acne and very severe endometriosis and had to be hospitalised almost every month during my Menstruation due to severe dysmenorrhea and blood loss so it was an incredibly intense life for a child who had many dreams and aspirations."

She added, "While others would enjoy weekends I would take up shoot and ramp show offers in Kolkata and work for meagre amounts of monies. Many a times I wouldn’t even end up getting paid for my hard work and unauthorised use of images due to lack of industry regulations. Then there was the constant criticism and rejection either I was too white, too thin, not tall enough or too tall etc. For many years I had to hear many derogatory things about all the things that made me unique and go on despite that. For a child in her teens it was truly overwhelming hence the journey to the crown was a very intense one."

Celina further said that she is thankful for having the opportunity to represent India on various platforms as an actor, brand ambassador UN equality champion and an activist.

Celina's journey in Bollywood

Celina made her Bollywood debut with the film Janasheen, also starring Feroz Khan and Fardeen Khan. She also appeared in films like No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money and Golmaal Returns.

She has been working with the Trans and the LGBTQIA+ community as an activist since the last two decades.