Celina Jaitly Expresses 'Disappointment' After SC Refuses To Legalise Same-Sex Marriage In India | Photo Via Instagram

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court declined to legalise same-sex marriage in India. After the verdict, actress Celina Jaitly, who has been an LGBT activist for the past 20 years, expressed her 'disappointment.'

In a recent interview with India Today, the actress said the marriage ruling is a disappointment. "Something that I have said in my journey as an LGBT activist for the past 20 years is that the LGBT community is not asking for a different subset of rights. They are only asking for rights that every other citizen of India has," she added.

Further, Celina added that the right to marriage and a family is the most important right that a human being can possess. "I sincerely hope that the Parliament will upgrade the Special Marriages Act and make it gender neutral," she further said.

The Apna Sapna Money Money actress concluded by saying that, on a positive note, the court recorded a statement that it will remain committed to examining the rights and benefits that can be given to queer couples. She said that according to her, this is a step in the right direction, as Rome wasn't built in just a day.

Celina made her Bollywood debut with Janasheen, which starred Fardeen Khan in the lead. She has also been a part of movies like No Entry, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Golmaal Returns, and Paying Guests, among others.