 'He Might Be ISI Agent': Celina Jaitly BLASTS Umair Sandhu For Tweeting She Slept With Feroz Khan, Fardeen Khan
Celina Jaitly shared that after she took the issue up with the Ministry of External Affairs, they raised it with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, as Umair Sandhu claims to be from Pakistan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 11:27 AM IST
Actress Celina Jaitly is leaving no stone unturned to take down self-proclaimed film critic Umair Sandhu and she has now reached the Ministry for External Affairs too, urging them to look into the matter. She expressed her concerns regarding Sandhu and even went on to say that he could be an ISI agent trying to infiltrate Indian media.

It all began after Sandhu had tweeted that Celina was the only actress in Bollywood to have "slept with both Father (Feroz Khan) and son (Fardeen Khan) many times".

When the tweet was brought to Celina's notice, she had slammed him and had even threatened legal action against him.

Celina blasts Umair Sandhu

In a recent interview, Celina shared that after she took the issue up with the Ministry of External Affairs, they raised it with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, as Sandhu claims to be from Pakistan.

She said that Sandhu is actually based in Pakistan but he keeps changing his location every few days. She also accused him of spreading hate and gossip among small media outlets in India.

"He might as well be an ISI agent who is trying to infiltrate the Indian media outlets," she said.

Thanking the Indian government, Celina went on to say that she is waiting for the authorities to take action as per the protocol and that she is sure that she will get justice soon.

Celina's films with Feroz Khan, Fardeen Khan

Celina made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Janasheen', which starred both Feroz Khan and Fardeen Khan. The film was co-written, edited, directed and produced by Feroz himself.

She had even mentioned in one of her interviews that she was "made to feel like a princess" by Feroz Khan and his family during the film's shoot.

