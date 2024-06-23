Celebrity VS Bureaucracy: Lucky Ali Accuses Karnataka Cadre IAS Officer & Kin Of Land Encroachment; Know Everything About The Case

Bengaluru: Popular singer Lucky Ali has filed a land grab case against Karnataka cadre IAS officer, who is no stranger to controversies, and her relatives, including her husband.

Ali filed the complaint before the Lokayukta, an anti corruption ombudsman in Bengaluru on June 20 and later shared a screenshot of the complaint copy on his ‘X,’ account.

About The Issue

In the complaint, the Indi-pop singer and son of Bollywood comedian Mehmood, who goes by the name Maqsood M Ali stated that IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri's husband Sudhir Reddy, her brother-in-law Madhusudhan Reddy have illegally entered his property which is in the name of a trust and is refusing to show any legal document to prove it belongs to them.

In the complaint, Ali wrote: "My farm which is a trust property located in Kenchenahalli in Yelahanka is being encroached on illegally by Sudhir Reddy (and Madhu Reddy) from the Bangalore Land Mafia. With the help of his wife who is an IAS officer by the name of Rohini Sindhuri. They are misusing state resources for their personal gain. They are forcibly and illegally come inside my farm and refusing to show the relevant documents, (sic)’’ Ali further said that the land in question has been held by his family for the last 50 years.

The singer said that a complaint was filed before the jurisdictional ACP Manjunath but he failed to act upon it.

"I am getting no help from the local police, who are in fact supporting the encroachers and are indifferent to our situation and the legal status of our land. Dear Sir, I request your help to stop this illegal activity of them trying to prove a false possession before the final court hearing on December7," he pleaded.

A Very Old Dispute

The dispute over the land is not new. There is a case pending before the court since 2016 against the land on survey numbers 25, 26 and 30 in Vasudevapura in Yelahanka Hobli on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Madhusudhan has claimed that they purchased the property from Lucky Ali's brother Mansoor Ali in 2012.

Meanwhile, Rohini a 2009 batch IAS officer who is not new to controversies, issued a statement saying that her name has been dragged into the matter in which she has no role for ulterior motives. She, however, said that she is aware of the matter on which there is an injunction order from the court against Lucky Ali.

IAS Officer On Lucky Ali's Complaint

Saying that the matter is sub-judice, Rohini said that when the courts are seized of the matter, Lucky Ali, who I admire for his artistic abilities, is doing this to bring disrepute to her and to gain public sympathy. When Sindhuri's batchmate and IAS officer DK committed suicide in 2015, her name was linked as he was said to be in love with the officer who by then was married and had two daughters. Sindhuri was called for the investigation by the police, and she shared details of all calls and messages sent by Ravi.

More recently there was a showdown between IPS officer, Inspector General of Police Roopa (2000 batch) and Rohini. Roopa had posted photos of Rohini (allegedly sent to her husband, an IAS officer Manish Moudgil) accusing Rohini of sharing similar pictures with several male IAS officers in violation of service conduct rules. All three officers were transferred without posting on February 21, 2023. Later Rohini filed a defamation suit against Roopa.

The IPS officer agreed to delete all photos and comments she had posted against Rohini on her social media accounts. Roopa has filed a case in the Supreme Court seeking to quash the criminal defamation case filed by Rohini in the Karnataka High Court. The case is still pending before the top court.

Rohini was accused of constructing a swimming pool at her official residence in Msyuru against the rules while she was posted as Deputy Commissioner of the district. She has also been accused of diverting funds meant for drought relief to construct the pool in December 2020 during Covid.