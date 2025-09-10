 Aaishvary Thackeray Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Nishaanchi Director Anurag Kashyap: 'You've Been A Mentor, Teacher & Father Figure'
Aaishvary Thackeray, who is gearing up for his acting debut in Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi, penned a heartfelt birthday note for the filmmaker, who turned 53 on September 10. Sharing a picture with Kashyap, Aaishvary described him as a 'mentor' and a 'father figure'

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 03:27 PM IST
Aaishvary Thackeray, who is all set to make his acting debut with Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi, penned a heartfelt note to wish the filmmaker on his birthday. Anurag is celebrating his 53rd birthday on Wednesday (September 10).

Aaishvary shared a picture with Anurag and called him a 'mentor' and a 'father figure'.

Along with it, he wrote, "I am eternally grateful for everything you have brought into my life. The lessons I’ve learned and the many more I know I’ll continue to learn from you. You’ve been the guiding light I never expected to come by. To me, you are more than just my director. You’ve been a mentor, a teacher, a friend and even a father figure. No matter how hard I try, words will always fall short for what you mean to me."

"The past few years with you have been a journey that changed me, not only as an actor, but as a person. With just about a week away from meeting the world, I can’t help but feel an overwhelming mix of gratitude and anticipation. Blessed to have been shaped under your vision, and eager for audiences to finally step into the world we’ve built," Aaishvary added.

"It’s only the beginning of this journey. I look forward to walking many more paths with your knowledge and wisdom as my compass and taking forward all that I absorb, into every undertaking throughout my journey. Thank you for believing in me, for pushing me, for showing me and making me a part of the kind of truth that only you can bring to cinema. Here’s to your art, your vision. Here’s to you sir. Happy Birthday.♥️ @anuragkashyap10," he concluded the post.

In Nishaanchi, Aaishvary will be seen in a double role. He has also composed and sang one of the songs of the film.

Set to hit theatres on September 19, Nishaanchi promises a raw, rugged, and intense introduction for Aaishvary, one that cements his arrival as the man amongst the boys in the industry.

