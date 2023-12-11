Celebrity Stylist Tanya Ghavri Calls Sara Ali Khan 'Most Annoying', Katrina Kaif 'Indecisive' | Photo Via Instagram

Tanya Ghavri is a celebrity stylist who is known for styling several Bollywood celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor, and others.

In a recent interview with Mainstreet TV, Tanya was asked, 'Who is the most annoying to work with?' To this, Ghavri took Sara Ali Khan's name. Further, she recalled a fight with Sara and said that the actress started wearing 'random clothes' after she finished Simmba's filming.

"'I was like, ‘Can you just listen to me?' And then she started wearing some random clothes, you know. And then I was like, ‘No, you can’t do this.’ We had a fight. We didn’t talk for one and a half years. Over a year and a bad fight—an actual fight. Actually, we kind of spoke, but we didn’t work together for a year and a half," she added.

Further, Tanya also called Katrina Kaif 'indecisive.' She revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan is her favourite person to style as she is too special to her. "I think all my best work has happened with Kareena," the stylist said.

Lastly, Tanya picked Urvashi Rautela as the 'worst-dressed' celebrity and added that Disha Patani needs a crash course in fashion.