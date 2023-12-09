Did Sara Ali Khan Audition For Triptii Dimri's Role In Ranbir Kapoor's Animal? Here's The Truth | Photo Via Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal was released on December 1 and has set the box office on fire. On the eighth day of its release, the film has collected Rs 600 crore worldwide. Soon after Animal hit the cinemas, Triptii Dimri, who played the role of Zoya, became a focal point for her on-screen presence with Ranbir.

Soon after, there were reports doing the rounds stating that Sara Ali Khan had earlier auditioned for the role of Zoya; however, she was rejected. A report in ETimes stated that the film's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was not enthusiastic about casting her.

Now, putting all the rumours to rest, an insider revealed, “Sara Ali Khan never auditioned for the Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal.”

Meanwhile, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Suresh Oberoi, and Shakti Kapoor, among others.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal in the lead. Recently, she also made a special cameo in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in the song Heart Throb with Ranveer Singh.

Next, the actress has Ae Watan Mere Watan, which is said to be a thriller-drama inspired by true events and she is playing the role of a freedom fighter.

Sara also has Murder Mubarak and Metro... In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur in her pipeline.