 Did Sara Ali Khan Audition For Triptii Dimri's Role In Ranbir Kapoor's Animal? Here's The Truth
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDid Sara Ali Khan Audition For Triptii Dimri's Role In Ranbir Kapoor's Animal? Here's The Truth

Did Sara Ali Khan Audition For Triptii Dimri's Role In Ranbir Kapoor's Animal? Here's The Truth

Triptii Dimri played the role of Zoya in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, December 09, 2023, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Did Sara Ali Khan Audition For Triptii Dimri's Role In Ranbir Kapoor's Animal? Here's The Truth | Photo Via Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal was released on December 1 and has set the box office on fire. On the eighth day of its release, the film has collected Rs 600 crore worldwide. Soon after Animal hit the cinemas, Triptii Dimri, who played the role of Zoya, became a focal point for her on-screen presence with Ranbir.

Soon after, there were reports doing the rounds stating that Sara Ali Khan had earlier auditioned for the role of Zoya; however, she was rejected. A report in ETimes stated that the film's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was not enthusiastic about casting her.

Now, putting all the rumours to rest, an insider revealed, “Sara Ali Khan never auditioned for the Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal.”

Read Also
Sara Ali Khan Was REJECTED For Tripti Dimri's Role In Animal; Here's Why
article-image
Read Also
Animal Actress Mansi Taxak Defends Marital Rape Scene Featuring Bobby Deol, Says "An Apt Way To...
article-image

Meanwhile, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Suresh Oberoi, and Shakti Kapoor, among others.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal in the lead. Recently, she also made a special cameo in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in the song Heart Throb with Ranveer Singh.

Next, the actress has Ae Watan Mere Watan, which is said to be a thriller-drama inspired by true events and she is playing the role of a freedom fighter.

Sara also has Murder Mubarak and Metro... In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur in her pipeline.

Read Also
Sara Ali Khan Gets Nostalgic, Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput As Kedarnath Clocks 5 Years; Watch...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Did Sara Ali Khan Audition For Triptii Dimri's Role In Ranbir Kapoor's Animal? Here's The Truth

Did Sara Ali Khan Audition For Triptii Dimri's Role In Ranbir Kapoor's Animal? Here's The Truth

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's Romantic PHOTOS That Scream 'True Love'

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's Romantic PHOTOS That Scream 'True Love'

'Inhumane & Cruel': Gauahar Khan BLASTS Netizens For Sharing Video Of Her Tripping On Red Carpet

'Inhumane & Cruel': Gauahar Khan BLASTS Netizens For Sharing Video Of Her Tripping On Red Carpet

WATCH: Joe Jonas Gets Teary-Eyed During Live Concert As He Performs Special Song For Daughters

WATCH: Joe Jonas Gets Teary-Eyed During Live Concert As He Performs Special Song For Daughters

Sonam Kapoor Is A Vision In White In This Gold-Embroidered Anamika Khanna Ensemble

Sonam Kapoor Is A Vision In White In This Gold-Embroidered Anamika Khanna Ensemble