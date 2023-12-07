Sara Ali Khan Gets Nostalgic, Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput As Kedarnath Clocks 5 Years; Watch Video

Actress Sara Ali Khan completed five years in Bollywood on Thursday (December 7) and on the special occasion, she penned a heartfelt note and gave a glimpse of her recent visit to Kedarnath. Sara's debut film, Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, released exactly five years back and the actress revisited the real shoot locations in Kedarnath.

In the video, Sara showed the spot where she gave her first shot as well as the location where the film set was put up. The actress also showed her followers and fans where Ameena's (Sushant's mother in the film) house was put up.

Reliving the memories during the shoot of the film, Sara wrote, "5 years- and the taste of the piping hot and perfectly spiced Maggi, the smell of the wet soil, the pre-dawn call times, the taste of the cold rain that I would involuntarily drink between sporadic shivers, my thumping heartbeat when Gattu sir would say roll camera, my eager and curious questions to Sushant about what I can do to be better, his selfless and unconditional help & support, the awe at the various colours dancing in the sky and then reflecting magically against the snow capped mountains, the feeling of the first sun rays hitting my tired, cold face at pack up- it all feels as fresh as yesterday."

Sara added, "5 years ago, the silver screen said ‘Introducing Sara Ali Khan.’ And there’s not a single day that I wouldn’t want to live every moment of this film all over again. Thank you @gattukapoor & @kanika.d for giving me Mukku. Jai Bholenath. ☮️💟 Kedarnath thank you for making me-me. April mein aati hoon."

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor and written by Kanika Dhillon, Kedarnath also starred Nitish Bharadwaj, Alka Amin, Nishant Dahiya, Pooja Gor and others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' and director Anurag Basu's anthology 'Metro...In Dino' along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, and Neena Gupta in her kitty.