 CCTV Footage Of Bike-Borne Shooters Firing Multiple Rounds At Disha Patani's Bareilly House Surfaces
The footage, now circulating widely on social media, captures the men arriving on a motorcycle and firing multiple rounds outside the house. The video also records a dog barking frantically in the background as gunshots ring out. The incident took place five days ago, sending shockwaves across the locality

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 10:33 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking development, new CCTV footage has surfaced showing bike-borne shooters opening fire at Bollywood actress Disha Patani's residence in Bareilly. The chilling video captures the men arriving on a motorcycle and firing multiple rounds outside the house.

The footage, now circulating widely on social media, also records a dog barking frantically in the background as gunshots ring out. The incident took place five days ago, sending shockwaves across the locality.

Take a look at the now-viral video here:

article-image

Shooters killed in encounter

Meanwhile, the authorities launched an investigation, leading to a major breakthrough. On September 17, the two shooters involved in the attack were killed in a police encounter.

The Uttar Pradesh STF and Delhi Police's Crime Intelligence Unit gunned down the two assailants involved in the firing outside Disha's home. The encounter took place in Ghaziabad's Tronica City. Both accused were injured in the gun battle and later succumbed during treatment at the hospital.

The attack occurred around 3:45 am on September 12, when unidentified shooters opened fire at the actress' residence. A case was registered at Kotwali Police Station in Bareilly, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promptly directed an immediate probe with strict action.

article-image

Following the CM’s orders, investigative agencies launched a large-scale operation, analysing CCTV footage from entry and exit points, examining crime records across states, and deploying advanced surveillance tools. This led to the identification of the attackers as Ravindra, son of Kallu from Kahni in Rohtak, and Arun, son of Rajendra from Indian Colony, Sonipat.

Authorities said investigations are ongoing to uncover the larger conspiracy and network behind the attack.

