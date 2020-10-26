Can't wait for PUB-G's 'aatmanirbhar' alternative? Here's when Akshay Kumar's FAU-G is launching

After the Indian government banned 118 apps, Indian gaming company nCore announced indigenous multiplayer action game FAU-G to fill the void of the immensely popular PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile.
Developed under the mentorship of Akshay Kumar, FAU-G stands for 'Fearless and United: Guards'. On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra or Vijay Dashmi, actor Akshay Kumar took to his social media to launch the teaser of the game and wrote, "Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G! On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser."
The trailer of the multiplayer action gamed showed India Army soldiers in a skirmish at Ladakh's Galwan Valley.
nCore Games revealed that the game is launching in November.
"Good always triumphs over evil, the light will always conquer the darkness. May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G. Launching in November 2020! Happy #Dussehra," read their tweet.
In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for supporting homegrown apps and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, FAU-G's makers had said: "The game is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian Security Forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats. Players will be able to, in teams of 5, collaborate and unite to fight the forces of evil."
