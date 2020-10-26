Can't wait for PUB-G's 'aatmanirbhar' alternative? Here's when Akshay Kumar's FAU-G is launching

After the Indian government banned 118 apps, Indian gaming company nCore announced indigenous multiplayer action game FAU-G to fill the void of the immensely popular PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile.

Developed under the mentorship of Akshay Kumar, FAU-G stands for 'Fearless and United: Guards'. On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra or Vijay Dashmi, actor Akshay Kumar took to his social media to launch the teaser of the game and wrote, "Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G! On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser."