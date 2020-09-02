Modi govt bans 118 more Chinese mobile apps including PUBG

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has banned 118 more Chinese mobile applications including Player Unknown's BattleGrounds Mobile.
The government issued a statement which read: "Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order."
(this is a developing story)
