FPJ Fast Facts: 8 things to know about the Chinese ‘pull-back’ at Galwan Valley

Here's all you need to know about the Chinese ‘pull-back’ at Galwan Valley:

1. Both Indian and Chinese troops have retreated two kilometres each along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley.

2. Disengagement of Chinese troops in the area has begun as per decisions arrived at during the Corps Commander-level talks.

3. China's People's Liberation Army was seen removing tents and structures at patrolling point 14, the sources said in New Delhi told PTI, adding rearward movement of vehicles of Chinese troops was seen in the general area of Galwan and Gogra Hot Springs.

4. It is not immediately known whether the de-escalation initiative has also been started in the Pangong Tso area where the Chinese side has significantly enhanced its presence, particularly in areas between Finger 4 and Finger 8.

5. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi, reported ANI. The talks took place over video call on Sunday.

6. China on Monday said the front-line troops are taking "effective measures" and making "progress" to disengage and ease the tensions in the Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control with India.

7. "There is mutual disengagement between the two sides on all the four friction points in the Eastern Ladakh sector including Patrolling Point 14 (Galwan valley), PP-15, Hot Springs and Finger area," Indian Army Sources told PTI

8. The mutual disengagement in Galwan area is about one to two kilometres and is varied at different locations, sources told ANI.

