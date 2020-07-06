India-China face-off at Galwan Valley: PLA draws back its troops 2 km from site, says govt official

In the first signs of a pullout, Chinese troops stationed along the line of actual control (LAC) have ‘shifted’ two kilometres from the Galwan Valley – the region they occupied since June 15 that resulted in the death of at least 20 Indian soldiers.

According to a report in The Hindu, a government official has said that Chinese troops have shifted two kilometres from the face-off site. Temporary structures are being removed by both the Indian and Chinese Army. The official also told the daily that a physical verification of the same had been conducted.

According to an NDTV report, Indian soldiers have also pulled back and a buffer zone has been created between the troops of both sides, according to the sources.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the area to meet with the troops. In an address, the prime minister, without naming China said, reminded India's ‘‘enemies’’ that have seen the "fire and fury" of its armed forces. In what may be interpreted as a recalibration of New Delhi’s ties with Beijing, Modi also said bravery is a pre-requisite for peace and that the weak can never accomplish it.

He delved into mythology and asserted that restraint should not be misconstrued. He cited the instance of Lord Krishna. "We pray to Lord Krishna who plays flute. But we are also enamoured of the same Lord Krishna who carries the 'Sudarshana Chakra'.’’

He reiterated that while India wants peace, it will give a "befitting reply," if provoked. "India's integrity and sovereignty is supreme, and no one can stop us from defending it. Nobody should have any iota of doubt about this," asserted Modi.

The Indian government has also banned 59 China-made apps, and several business tycoons such as Anand Mahindra and Parth Jindal saying that they would not use China-made raw materials for their final products.

However, with this latest move, it will be interesting to see how things will develop between the two neighbouring nations.