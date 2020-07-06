Amid Indo-China tensions, will PM Narendra Modi wish Dalai Lama on his 85th birthday?

Revered by the Tibetans as a 'living god' and idolised in the Orient and the West, elderly Buddhist leader the Dalai Lama transcends all barriers of religion, language and even distances. The world's most respected spiritual leader is turning 85 on July 6 and his followers have lined up global virtual celebrations to dedicate him the 'Year of Gratitude'.

However, social media has its eyes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account to see if he will extend birthday wishes to His Holiness.

This comes after geostrategist and author Brahma Chellaney pointed it out on the micro blogging site that since the PM has been wishing all world leaders on their special day, shouldn’t he do the same for Dalai Lama, especially given the ongoing tension amid India and China.

He wrote, ".@narendramodi has long been tweeting birthday greetings. Today, he wished UP's chief minister happy birthday. Tomorrow the Dalai Lama turns 85. Amid China's aggression, shouldn't Modi wish His Holiness happy birthday on Twitter, if not meet him in person?"