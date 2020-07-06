Dalai Lama’s 85th Birthday: 10 inspirational quotes by the Buddhist spiritual leader

Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, who transcends all barriers of religion, language and even distances, turned 85 on Monday.

Born on July 6, 1935, at Taktser hamlet in northeastern Tibet, the Dalai Lama was recognised at the age of two as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama, Thubten Gyatso.

The Tibetan spiritual leader has exiled himself in India ever since the rebellion against the Chinese rule in 1959. Since then, he has spent his time in exile pushing for autonomy for Tibet. The Dalai Lama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 for his non-violent campaign for democracy and freedom in his homeland.

A day before his 85th birthday, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama delivered teaching on "Eight Verses for Training the Mind" while addressing via video an event held in Taiwan on Sunday. "So, today you've organized this event and requested me to teach," he said, according to information available on his website. The Dalai Lama also expressed hope that he will be able to visit Taiwan again.