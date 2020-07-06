Dalai Lama’s 85th Birthday: 10 inspirational quotes by the Buddhist spiritual leader

Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, who transcends all barriers of religion, language and even distances, turned 85 on Monday.
Born on July 6, 1935, at Taktser hamlet in northeastern Tibet, the Dalai Lama was recognised at the age of two as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama, Thubten Gyatso.
The Tibetan spiritual leader has exiled himself in India ever since the rebellion against the Chinese rule in 1959. Since then, he has spent his time in exile pushing for autonomy for Tibet. The Dalai Lama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 for his non-violent campaign for democracy and freedom in his homeland.
A day before his 85th birthday, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama delivered teaching on "Eight Verses for Training the Mind" while addressing via video an event held in Taiwan on Sunday. "So, today you've organized this event and requested me to teach," he said, according to information available on his website. The Dalai Lama also expressed hope that he will be able to visit Taiwan again.
On his 85th birthday here are some inspirational quotes by The Dalai Lama:
"The goal is not to be better than the other man, but your previous self."
"Happiness is not something ready made. It comes from your own actions."
"Give the ones you love wings to fly, roots to come back and reasons to stay.”
"We can never obtain peace in the outer world until we make peace with ourselves."
“Share your knowledge. It is a way to achieve immortality.”
“If a problem can be solved it will be. If it cannot be solved there is no use worrying about it.”
"Compassion is not religious business, it is human business, it is not luxury, it is essential for our own peace and mental stability, it is essential for human survival.”
"It is very rare or almost impossible that an event can be negative from all points of view."
“It is under the greatest adversity that there exists the greatest potential for doing good, both for oneself and others.”
“People take different roads seeking fulfillment and happiness. Just because they’re not on your road doesn’t mean they’ve gotten lost.”
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)