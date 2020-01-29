Chant mantra to contain coronavirus: Dalai Lama to Chinese

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has advised the Chinese to chant a mantra to contain the spread of coronavirus, his office said on Wednesday.

A group of Chinese Buddhists from mainland China has sought the Dalai Lama's advice on ways to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In response, he advised the Chinese followers and Buddhist monasteries across China to chant the Tara mantra as much as possible as it would effectively help contain the spread of epidemics such as coronavirus, a post on the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) website said.