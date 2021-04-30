'Bulleya' singer Amit Mishra opens up about his new song, Tera Deewana, and his journey as a singer

How did you enter the film industry?

I got in touch with a lot of people in the music industry and they were very kind to me. I first sang a song for Prashant Singhji called Soniye for the movie Hum Do Anjaane starring Jackie Shroff. I recorded its flat version and Kunal Ganjawala sang the original; then I sang the band version of that song. The song worked as my demo music, which I used to send to other composers proudly saying that it’s my voice. It was Shakeel Azmi, one of the top lyricists in the music industry, who recommended me to Mahesh Bhatt. I went to Mr Bhatt’s studio and dubbed a song for the movie 1920: Evil Returns called Majboor Tu Bhi Kahin.

Then it was film director and producer Suneel Darshan who gave me a chance to sing for his son, Shiv Darshan’s, movie Karle Pyaar Karle. I got to sing two songs in the movie – Teri Saason Mein with Arijit Singh and Palak Muchhal, and O Darling, a party number. After that, I for Palash Muchhal and many others, but got my big break through Pritamda. I got to sing Manma Emotion from the movie Dilwale for him. Later, it was Sau Tarah Ke from Dishoom, and then Bulleya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. I also got a chance to sing with Rochak Kohli sir, and Hitesh Sonik for Netflix’s Rajma Chawal, which was my first OTT project. I felt honoured to be a part of that project because the movie had six songs and I got to sing four of them. I got a lot of opportunities and projects to sing on after that. I got to sing Galti Se Mistake with Dada [Pritam]. So that’s how the journey has been so far!