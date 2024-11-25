'Buddhi Bhrasht Ho Gayi Thi': Kangana Ranaut Calls Uddhav Thackeray 'Monster' As He Loses Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

As the Mahayuti sweeps the 2024 general assembly elections in Maharashtra, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut lashed out at Shiv Sena (UBT) and their Aghadi alliance, accusing them of "disrespecting women" and labelling them as a "daitya (monsters)." Ranaut, BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, said that those who disrespect women are monsters and they met their fate as they lost the assembly elections in Maharashtra. It was evident that they lost sight of right and wrong, she added.

"I had anticipated his (Uddhav Thackeray's) loss. History is witness to how we recognise 'daitya' (monster) and 'devta' (god). Those who disrespect women are 'daitya' (monsters) and those who give respect to women - be it giving 33 per cent reservation for women, food, or cylinders. That's how one finds out who is 'devta' and who is a 'daitya'. So, those who disrespected women are monsters and they met their fate as they lost (the elections). They demolished my house and used foul words against me. It was evident that they lost sight of right and wrong," BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said.

Reacting to BJP-led Mahayuti winning the assembly polls, Ranaut expressed her gratitude to the people of Maharashtra, saying that this was a historic win for the saffron party.

"This is a historic win for our party. It is obvious that all party workers are very excited. We are thankful to the people of Maharashtra. It (choosing the new Chief Minister) is the prerogative of our party (leaders)," she said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday lashed out at Congress, announcing that there will be no Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state legislature.

Bawankule further said that Maharashtra not having a Leader of Opposition (LoP) was a result of "wrong deeds" committed by Congress and the opposition parties.

"Maharashtra will not have a leader of the opposition (LoP) this time. This is the result of the wrong deeds of Congress and the opposition. They spread fake narratives in Lok Sabha Elections and duped voters at that time. So when people came to know about this in assembly polls, voters kicked them out as they did in Haryana," BJP Maharashtra chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.

The results of the General Elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly were declared on Saturday, November 23. In the recent Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, Mahayuti secured 230 seats out of the total 288 constituencies.

The BJP won 132 seats while its allies- the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde won 57 seats, and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, won 41 seats.

In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a rude jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray winning 20 seats, Congress securing 16, and NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar managing just 10 seats.

