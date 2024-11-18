 Kangana Ranaut's Emergency To Finally Hit Theatres In 2025, New Release Date Announced For 4th Time
After multiple setbacks and controversies, Kangana Ranaut's film, 'Emergency', will finally release in theatres on January 17, 2025. Announcing the new release date, Kangana wrote, "The epic saga of the nation’s most powerful woman and the moment that altered India’s destiny." Emergency was earlier scheduled to release on September 6, but it was pushed indefinitely after CBFC didn't certify it.

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
Kangana Ranaut in Emergency trailer |

It will indeed be a happy new year for actress Kangana Ranaut as her much-hyped film, Emergency, will finally see the light of the day in 2025. After several setbacks, delays and controversies, the film is now all set to hit the silver screens on January 17, 2025.

Kangana took to her social media handles on Monday to announce the new release date of Emergency. "17th January 2025 – The epic saga of the nation’s most powerful woman and the moment that altered India’s destiny. #Emergency – Unveils Only in cinemas on 17.01.2025! (sic)," she wrote.

In the poster, Kangana can be seen acing the 'Indira Gandhi look', along with Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talapde, Vishak Nair and Milind Soman. While Kher will be seen essaying the role of JP Narayan, Shreyas will play Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Vishak Nair grabbed eyeballs as Sanjay Gandhi in the trailer, and Milind Soman will play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the upcoming film.

article-image

This is the fourth time that the makers have announced a release date for Emergency. The film was first supposed to release in November 2023, but it was then pushed to June 2024. The film was once again postponed to September 6, 2024, however, just days before the D-day, the Censor Board refused to grant the film a valid certificate.

Several Sikh bodies objected to certain incidents shown in Emergency and moved court, stating that the film will show their community in a negative light. Taking in cognizance their plea, the CBFC did not give the censor certificate to Emergency, forcing the makers to push the film indefinitely.

article-image

It is to be noted that Emergency is even more special for Kangana as it marks her debut as a director. The film also stars Mahima Chaudhry, Satish Kaushik, and others in key roles.

