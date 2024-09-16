'I Am Being Tortured': Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Delay In Emergency Release, Says 'Bhindranwale Was Not A Saint Who...'

Kangana Ranaut | Instagram

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the delay in the release of her upcoming film Emergency. The film, centered on the 1975 Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has sparked controversy, with certain groups accusing Kangana of distorting history and portraying Sikhs in a negative light. Some even called for a ban on the film.

At News18 India Chaupal on Monday (September 16), Kangana expressed her frustration with the postponement of the film's release. She said, "It is our history which has been intentionally hidden. We are not told about this. Bhale logo ka zamaana nahi hai."

Kangana confirmed that her film is ready for release and has passed the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) scrutiny. "My film is ready to be released. It has received certification from the Censor Board. Four historians supervised our film. We have the proper documents. There is nothing wrong with my film," she said.

Addressing the criticism surrounding Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale's portrayal in the film, she said, "Some people call Bhindranwale a saint, revolutionary, or a leader. They threatened via pleas to ban my film. I have also received threats. Previous governments have declared Khalistanis as terrorists. He was not a saint who was sitting in a temple with an AK47."

Kangana added, "Only some people have an objection to my film, and they are also inciting others. I don’t think 99 per cent of the people of Punjab consider Bhindranwale a saint. He is a terrorist, and if he is a terrorist, my film should be released."

The actress said the delay in release of Emergency has caused her financial losses. "Till when will we continue to play safe? I am being tortured. It is so embarrassing for me. We also faced losses. My movie was canceled just four days back," she said.

Emergency Controversy

The CBFC had stalled the release of Emergency after several Sikh organisations and groups had objected to the portrayal of the community in the film. The Censor Board refused to give the film a clearance. But recently, it agreed to allow the film's release but only after certain cuts and factual backings to support the incidents shown in the film.

Emergency was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on September 6, but it has now been pushed indefinitely. Kangana is yet to announce the new release date.

Emergency also marks Kangana's directorial debut. Along with the actress, the film stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudry, Milind Soman.