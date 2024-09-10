'She Is A Psychological Thriller': Comedian Kunal Kamra ROASTS Kangana Ranaut Amid Emergency Censorship Row

Comedian Kunal Kamra trolled actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday, in the midst of the ongoing Emergency controversy that the latter is embroiled in. Kamra called Kangana "a psychological thriller", and even took a dig at her by calling her 'queen'.

Kunal took to his X handle on Tuesday and took potshots at the Manikarnika actress. "Kangana is the first actress to become a movie genre. You can make a psychological thriller but Kangana is a psychological thriller. Congratulations queen," he wrote.

Kangana is the first actress to become a movie genre. You can make a psychological thriller but Kangana is a psychological thriller

Congratulations queen.

👑 👑 👑 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) September 10, 2024

His sarcasm was not lost on netizens and fans of Kangana quickly came to the actress' rescue, trolling the comedian back. "You are that Kunal that doesn't even require Ganjawala title to show how high you are," a user wrote, while another said, "Kangana Ranaut's situation is unfortunate, as she is facing censorship even though she is an MP in the government."

The Censor Board had stalled the release of Kangana's upcoming film Emergency after several Sikh organisations and groups had objected to the portrayal of the community in the film. Emergency is based on the life of late Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, and Kangana plays the lead in the film.

Taking into consideration the concerns raised by the Sikh groups, the CBFC had refused to give the film a clearance. But recently, the Censor Board finally agreed to allow the film's release but only after certain cuts and factual backings to support the incidents shown in the film.

Emergency was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on September 6, but it has now been pushed indefinitely. The makers are yet to announce the new release date.

With a heavy heart I announce that my directorial Emergency has been postponed, we are still waiting for the certification from censor board, new release date will be announced soon, thanks for your understanding and patience 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 6, 2024

Emergency also marks Kangana's directorial debut. Along with the actress, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudry, Milind Soman, and others in key roles.