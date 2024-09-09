Kangana Ranaut Sells Her Mumbai's Bandra Bungalow For ₹32 Crore Amid Emergency Row

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency, which was slated to release on September 6, was postponed after not receiving approval from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and criticism from various Sikh organizations. Amid this, reportedly, the actress has sold off her Bandra's bungalow.

As reported in Hindustan Times, Kangana sold her bungalow in Bandra's Pali Hill area of Mumbai for ₹32 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. The actress had purchased the bungalow for ₹20 crore in September 2017.

According to the documents, Kangana's bungalow covers a built-up area of 3,075 sq ft and includes a parking space of 565 sq ft. The transaction, registered on September 5, 2024, involved a stamp duty of ₹1.92 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000.

The buyer is Shweta Bathija, a partner at Kamalini Holdings, based in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Kangana is yet to react to this.

Meanwhile, in 2020, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished alleged illegal portions of her bungalow in Bandra. Earlier, the actress had stated that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena.

Kangana's old tweet read, "My office was suddenly declared illegal in last 24 hours, they have destroyed everything inside including furniture and lights and now I am getting threats they will come to my house and break it as well. I am glad my judgement of movie mafia’s favourite world’s best CM was right."

Recently, Emergency received a UA certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the makers were also asked to edit some scenes and add disclaimers for a few sequences.

The release date of the film has not been finalised yet.