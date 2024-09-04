'Price For Awakening Sleeping Nation': Kangana Ranaut Calls Herself 'Everyone's Favourite Target' Amid Emergency Censor Row

The makers of Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency approached the Bombay High Court, seeking a directive for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a certificate for the movie. However, the court declined to issue any order, stating it cannot command the CBFC due to an order passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Reacting to this, Kangana stated that she has become 'everyone's target' and she is paying the price for awakening the 'sleeping nation.' She wrote on X, "They don’t know what I am talking about they have no clue why I am so concerned, because they want peace, they don’t want to take sides. They are cool, you know chilled!!

Further, Ranaut added, "Ha ha wish that poor soldier on the border had the same privilege of being cool, wish he didn’t have to take sides and consider Pakistanis/Chinese his enemies. He is protecting you while you can lust over terrorists or anti-nationals. Wish that young woman whose crime was only that she was alone on the road and was raped to pieces, she was probably a gentle and kind person who loved humanity but was her humanity reciprocated?"

"Wish all the robbers and criminals were also having the same love and affection like this cool and sleeping generation but the truth of life is something else. Don’t worry they are coming for you if some of us also become cool like you all they will get you and then you will know the importance of uncool people," added the 38-year-old actress.