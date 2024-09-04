 'Price For Awakening Sleeping Nation': Kangana Ranaut Calls Herself 'Everyone's Favourite Target' Amid Emergency Censor Row
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Price For Awakening Sleeping Nation': Kangana Ranaut Calls Herself 'Everyone's Favourite Target' Amid Emergency Censor Row

'Price For Awakening Sleeping Nation': Kangana Ranaut Calls Herself 'Everyone's Favourite Target' Amid Emergency Censor Row

Recently, the Bombay High Court stated that they cannot command the CBFC due to an order passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
article-image

The makers of Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency approached the Bombay High Court, seeking a directive for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a certificate for the movie. However, the court declined to issue any order, stating it cannot command the CBFC due to an order passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Reacting to this, Kangana stated that she has become 'everyone's target' and she is paying the price for awakening the 'sleeping nation.' She wrote on X, "They don’t know what I am talking about they have no clue why I am so concerned, because they want peace, they don’t want to take sides. They are cool, you know chilled!!

Check it out:

Read Also
No Urgent Relief For Kangana Ranaut's Emergency: Bombay High Court Says It Can't Command Censor...
article-image

Further, Ranaut added, "Ha ha wish that poor soldier on the border had the same privilege of being cool, wish he didn’t have to take sides and consider Pakistanis/Chinese his enemies. He is protecting you while you can lust over terrorists or anti-nationals. Wish that young woman whose crime was only that she was alone on the road and was raped to pieces, she was probably a gentle and kind person who loved humanity but was her humanity reciprocated?"

FPJ Shorts
Baazar Style Retail IPO Allotment: Everything You Need To Know About Verifying Your Shares & Upcoming Listing Details
Baazar Style Retail IPO Allotment: Everything You Need To Know About Verifying Your Shares & Upcoming Listing Details
Teacher's Day 2024: 7 Inspiring Quotes By Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
Teacher's Day 2024: 7 Inspiring Quotes By Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
FIRE Demands Karnataka Government Probe Into Sexual Harassment Faced By Women In Sandalwood
FIRE Demands Karnataka Government Probe Into Sexual Harassment Faced By Women In Sandalwood
Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To 46-Year-Old Man In Rape Case Filed By Former Live-In Partner, Cites Consensual Relationship
Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To 46-Year-Old Man In Rape Case Filed By Former Live-In Partner, Cites Consensual Relationship

"Wish all the robbers and criminals were also having the same love and affection like this cool and sleeping generation but the truth of life is something else. Don’t worry they are coming for you if some of us also become cool like you all they will get you and then you will know the importance of uncool people," added the 38-year-old actress.

Read Also
Manoj Muntashir Defends Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Amid Controversy: 'Can't Believe Sikhs Got Scared...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Last One Standing Season 3 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Last One Standing Season 3 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

FIRE Demands Karnataka Government Probe Into Sexual Harassment Faced By Women In Sandalwood

FIRE Demands Karnataka Government Probe Into Sexual Harassment Faced By Women In Sandalwood

'Price For Awakening Sleeping Nation': Kangana Ranaut Calls Herself 'Everyone's Favourite Target'...

'Price For Awakening Sleeping Nation': Kangana Ranaut Calls Herself 'Everyone's Favourite Target'...

Slow Horses Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Gary Oldman & Kristin Scott Thomas'...

Slow Horses Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Gary Oldman & Kristin Scott Thomas'...

'He Was Hugging Her From Behind': Eijaz Khan Spotted Getting COSY With A Mystery Girl In A Night...

'He Was Hugging Her From Behind': Eijaz Khan Spotted Getting COSY With A Mystery Girl In A Night...