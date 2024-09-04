No Urgent Relief For Kangana Ranaut's Emergency: Bombay High Court Says It Can't Command Censor Board Due To MP HC Order

Kangana Ranaut in Emergency trailer |

The makers of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency moved Bombay High Court on Tuesday asking it to direct the Censor Board to issue a certificate to the film. However, on Wednesday, the Bombay HC distanced itself from the controversy, stating it cannot command the CBFC due to an order passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Emergency will thus have to wait to hit the silver screens until it gets a green signal from the Censor Board.

The Bombay HC has now directed CBFC to decide on the issuance of certificate by September 18.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on September 3, Tuesday, asked the Censor Board to consider the objecitons raised over the film by two Sikh bodies, who are of the opinion that Emergency is made with the intent to tarnish the image of the entire community.

The bench also stated that it wpn't interfere in the Emergency-CBFC row.

The Madhya Pradesh HC had earlier issued a notice to CBFC and had sought its response on a PIL filed against the release of Emergency. To that, the Censor Board responded that it had not cleared the film for theatrical release yet.

It all began after two Sikh bodies, Jabalpur Sikh Sangat and Guru Singh Sabha, Indore, had filed a writ petition, objecting to the portrayal of the Sikh community in Emergency. The petitioners objected to the use of the word 'Khalistan' in the trailer and said that the portrayal could put young Sikh children wearing turbans at the risk of being called 'Khalistanis'.

They also sought an unconditional apology from Kangana Ranaut.