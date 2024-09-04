Mumbai: Zee Entertainment Seeks Bombay HC Intervention For CBFC Certification Of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency | File

Mumbai: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited approached the Bombay High Court on Tuesday seeking that the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) be directed to issue a certificate to Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Emergency'.

The plea has alleged that the certification board has “illegally and arbitrarily” withheld its certification for the movie. The film was slated for release on September 6 but has not yet received the certificate from the censor board.

On Tuesday, the plea was mentioned before a bench of Justices BP Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla for urgent hearing. The bench has kept the matter for hearing on Wednesday. In the movie, Kangana Ranaut plays the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.