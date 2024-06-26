Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Kangna Ranaut be another Smriti Irani in BJP?

Will Kangna Ranaut be another Smriti Irani in BJP?

Political observers believe that in the Lok Sabha film actress Kangana Ranaut will be another firebrand leader like Smriti Irani.

Grace marking becomes a bone of contention?

Experts said awarding grace marks to only 1500 students has become a bone of contention. Now the question is - who was behind this mysterious decision?

BUREAUCRACY

Will Chanchal Kumar be new Culture Secretary?

Chanchal Kumar, a 1992 batch Bihar cadre IAS officer, is likely to be new Culture Secretary in the Government of India. Presently, he is the Secretary, DoNER.

Will Lt Gen Manjinder Singh head Western Command?

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh is likely to be appointed head of the Western Command of the Indian Army early next month.

Tenure of Tapan Kumar Deka as Director, IB extended

The tenure of Tapan Kumar Deka as Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB), has been extended for a period of one year beyond June 30, 2024. He is a 1988 batch IPS officer of HP cadre.

Tenure of Bharat Lal as Secretary, NHRC extended

The tenure of Bharat Lal as Secretary General, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has been extended for a period of one year beyond June 30, 2024 on contract basis. He is a 1988 batch retired IFoS officer.

Member, NHRC Rajiv Jain to retire

Member NHRC Rajiv Jain is retiring in the month of June. He is former 1980 batch IPS officer of Jharkhand cadre.

Was the Education Minister kept in dark?

As per information, Dharmendra Pradhan, the minister was kept in dark about the gravity of the matter. It is said that initially the minister was briefed about grace marking. And was reportedly not informed about the leakage of the papers. And later the minister was forced to change his statement.

Was DG wanted action against Chairman, NTA also?

If sources are to be believed the outgoing DG reportedly had asked the ministry, "If I am being removed then the Chairman, NTA should also be held responsible for this fiasco, " And his stand didn't go well.

D Manoj appointed as Principal Advisor, TRAI

D Manoj has been appointed as Principal Advisor (F&EA), Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), as per sources. He is an IP&TA FS officer.

ADG-NCB post advertised

The post of Additional Director General (ADG) in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs on deputation basis has been advertised. More information can be availed from the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Four officers of 2008 batch empanelled from Gujarat cadre

Four 2008 batch IAS officers of Gujarat cadre have been empanelled for holding Joint Secretary and equivalent posts in the Government of India. They are: Supreet Singh Gulati, Dhavalkumar K Patel, Udit Agrawal and Saidingpuii Chhakchhuak.

Padi is temporarily OSD to Jayant Chaudhry

Tatung Padi, 2009 batch IRS officer, is temporarily OSD to Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister, Jayant Chaudhry.

Alkesh Uttam is OSD to the Minister of State for Finance

Alkesh Uttam has been attached as the Officer on Special Duty to the Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary) he is an IRS-IT officer of 2013 batch.

Rajeshwri Singh remains key contender for Member, IRDA

Rajeshwri Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, National Insurance Company (NIC), remains a key contender for the post of Member (Non-Life) at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA).

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)