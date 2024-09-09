Emergency: From Pak Soldiers Attacking Bangladeshi Refugees To UK PM's Comment On Indians, CBFC Demands Changes In THESE Scenes

A still from Kangana Ranaut's Emergency trailer |

Kangana Ranaut's controversial film Emergency has received UA certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Reportedly, the makers have also been asked to cut several scenes and add disclaimers in a few sequences in the film. Directed by Kangana herself, Emergency was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on September 6 but it got postponed as it failed to receive CBFC certificate.

Edits and changes ordered by CBFC

According to reports, the censor board has asked the makers of Emergency to make changes to former US President Richard Nixon's statement about Indian women and former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill's comment on "Indians breeding like rabbits."

Reportedly, the CBFC also asked to remove or change a scene showing a soldier hitting an infant’s head and a Pakistani soldiers attacking Bangladeshi refugees. Another scene in which three women are being beheaded during an attack on Bangladeshi refugees has also been asked to be edited.

The censor board also requested that an expletive shouted by a crowd after a leader's death be replaced and a family’s surname in a line be modified.

Actress-filmmaker and BJP MP Kangana on Friday (September 6) had shared "with a heavy heart" that her film's release has been pushed once again. She wrote, "With a heavy heart I announce that my directorial. 'Emergency' which was suppose to release today has been postponed and we are still waiting for the certification from censor board."

Kangana shared that she will be sharing the new release date soon. "Thanks for your understanding and patience, new release date will be announced soon," she wrote.

Emergency controversy

On September 4, the Bombay High Court ordered the Censor Board to decide by September 18 any representations by Sikh bodies, groups or individuals who have objections to the September 6 release of the film.

Emergency is based on India's Emergency period between 1975-1977. In the film, Kangana essays the role of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It also stars Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahim Chaudhary, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Vishak Nair, and others.

Soon after the trailer of the film was released, several Sikh groups objected and protested against the representation of Sikhs in the film.

Reacting to the postponement, Kangana had earlier said, "An Emergency has been imposed on my film too. It's a sad state of affair. I'm quite disappointed by our country and whatever the circumstances are."