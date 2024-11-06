Kangana Ranaut Says She'd Vote For Donald Trump Ahead Of US Election 2024 Results, Calls Him 'Total Killer'

Bollywood actress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut praised former US President Donald Trump and endorsed him for a second term ahead of the declaration of election results. Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana shared a photo of Trump from his Pennsylvania rally and called him 'total killer'.

The photo shared by Kangana was taken just moments after Trump was attacked during one of his rallies in July 2024.

The actress-turned-politician said that if she were a citizen of the US, she would vote for Trump and not Kamala Harris. Kangana wrote, "If I were American, I would vote for the one who got shot, dodged it, got up and continued his speech. Total killer."

On July 13, a dramatic and chilling moment unfolded at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania when a gunman opened fire at Trump. As Trump was speaking, a loud pop echoed through the crowd, prompting him to touch his ear, only to realise it was covered in blood. Within moments, he collapsed to the stage and Secret Service agents rushed to his side to protect him.

Following the attempted assassination of Trump, Kangana had praised his resilience, and lauded him to quickly rising to his feet after the attack. In her note for Trump, she had mentioned, "Trump was shot in his rally, he survived this assassination attempt but leftists are clearly getting desperate… Everyone need to be careful."

Read Also Festive Fervour In US Presidential Election Candidate Kamala Harris’ Ancestral Village In TN

She added, "This man almost 80, after taking several bullets gets up punching first screams ‘Hail America’ will win this election. That’s right wing, never start a fight but be the one to close it. For America, he took a bullet on his chest, if he was not wearing a bullet proof jacket, he would have not survived this assassination attack. Left ideology never ceases to amaze me, Left’s main dissent with the right is violent they love fight for Dharma and left essentially believes in love and peace so the woke left tried to kill Trump so hate and violence can’t win. Hmmmm… very smart left very smart."

Meanwhile, the counting for the US presidential elections is currently going on as several states have closed the polls. Trump and Kamala Harris are eyeing the POTUS seat and people across the world are eagerly awaiting to know the result.