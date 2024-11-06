 Festive Fervour In US Presidential Election Candidate Kamala Harris’ Ancestral Village In TN
Festive Fervour In US Presidential Election Candidate Kamala Harris’ Ancestral Village In TN

Thulasendrapuram, located over 8,600 miles away from Washington, is the ancestral village of Kamala Harris, the US Presidential candidate of the Democrats.

N Chithra Updated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 05:11 AM IST
article-image
US Vice President Kamala Harris | X

Chennai: A festive fervour prevailed in Thulasendrapuram, a nondescript village in Tiruvarur district in the Cauvery Delta region, on Tuesday just before the US Democratic Presidential elections. Thulasendrapuram, located over 8,600 miles away from Washington, is the ancestral village of Kamala Harris, the US Presidential candidate of the Democrats.

Special poojas were conducted at the Sri Dharma Sastha temple, the family deity of Kamala Harris, whose maternal grandfather Gopalan had resided their 65 years ago before migrating to the United States. Flex boards were placed in the village wishing Kamala victory in the elections.

Similar celebrations were conducted in the village four years ago when she became the Vice President of America. “We did abishekams and offered sweet pongal to her family deity,” said Natarajan, the head priest of the temple.

The village has come under international focus with journalists from different publications and broadcast media descending there to cover the festive mood. “If she wins, it is a victory for the entire village,” said a local resident. The women in the village drew colourful kolam (rangoli) on the occasion.

article-image

Incidentally, three Americans, all supporters of the Democrat candidate, also offered prayers at the temple. “We want her to win. Kamala has a really good chance,” said Sharon, who had come from Las Vegas.

