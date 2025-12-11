Ex-Miss Switzerland Finalist Kristina Joksimovic's Husband, Who Dismembered And Pureed Her Remains In 2024, Charged With Murder A Year Later | X

Switzerland: Swiss prosecutors have charged the husband of former Miss Switzerland finalist Kristina Joksimovic with murder a year after the horrific crime. This comes after investigators concluded that he strangled her before dismembering and attempting to destroy her remains inside their Binningen home in February 2024.

(Trigger Warning: The following report includes references to murder and graphic elements. Reader discretion is advised.)

Autopsy reveals shocking details

Authorities said the accused, identified as Thomas under Swiss privacy laws, is alleged to have used a jigsaw knife and garden shears to cut apart the 38 year old model’s body. According to court documents and the autopsy report, he removed her womb, severed limbs, snapped hip joints and decapitated her. Parts of her body were then chopped using an industrial blender, with officials reporting that some remains were “pureed” and dissolved in a chemical solution.

Police later recovered the blender, along with skin flaps, muscle tissue and bone fragments, according to a report by The Telegraph. Documents state Thomas was watching YouTube videos on his phone while dismembering his wife. Forensic experts found her cause of death to be strangulation, dismissing his claim that he acted in self defence after she allegedly attacked him with a knife.

The model’s father first raised the alarm after spotting blonde hair protruding from a black bag in the laundry room, according to a report by The New York Post.

Suspect in Custody as Trial Preparation Begins

Prosecutors said Thomas has also been charged with disturbing the peace of the dead. He has remained in custody since his arrest. The Basel Landschaft Public Prosecutor’s Office noted in court filings that he displayed a “remarkably high level of criminal energy, lack of empathy, and cold bloodedness”. The couple had two daughters together.

Joksimovic, who was crowned Miss Northwest Switzerland and reached the finals of Miss Switzerland in 2007, later worked as a catwalk coach. She mentored several models, including Dominique Rinderknecht before her Miss Universe 2013 appearance.

A trial date has not yet been set.