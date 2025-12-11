Who Is Faiz Hameed? Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Sentenced To 14 Years In Jail By Pakistan Court

Former ISI chief Faiz Hameed has been sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment after a military court found him guilty of violating state secrets and misusing authority | X - @AdityaRajKaul

Former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Faiz Hameed has been sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment after a military court found him guilty on multiple charges including violation of state secrets, misuse of authority, and engaging in political activities, the Pakistan Army said on Thursday.

A powerful spymaster brought down by a military trial

Retired Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, once considered among Pakistan’s most influential military leaders, has been sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment by a military court.

He was convicted on charges including violation of state secrets, misuse of authority, and political involvement. The army’s publicity wing said he was found guilty of “engaging in political activities” and causing “wrongful loss to persons”.

According to the statement, “after lengthy and laborious legal proceedings, accused has been found guilty on all charges and sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment by the Court which has been promulgated on 11 December 2025”.

He was tried under the Pakistan Army Act on four charges: engaging in political activities, violation of the Official Secrets Act “detrimental to the safety and interest of the state”, misuse of authority and government resources, and causing wrongful loss to individuals. The military said he had full legal rights, including representation by a lawyer of his choosing, and now has the option to appeal the verdict.

Rise through the ranks

A graduate of the Command & Staff College, Hameed built a formidable military career. He served as the 29th Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) from 2019 to 2021. An officer of the Baloch Regiment, he previously commanded the 16th Infantry Division in Pano Aqil. His last posting was as commander of the XXXI Corps before he took early retirement on 10 December 2022.

The ISI chief is widely regarded as the second most powerful position in Pakistan’s military structure, amplifying Hameed’s influence during his tenure.

Relationship with Imran Khan

Hameed was known to be a close ally of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been serving multiple sentences since his 2023 arrest. Khan was ousted through a no-confidence vote in April 2022 after losing backing from some senior military leaders, experts have noted.

Hameed, viewed by many as a contender for the post of army chief, took early retirement months after Khan’s removal.

Accusations and the Top City investigation

Hameed’s downfall began when the Supreme Court ordered an internal inquiry in 2024 into allegations tied to the Top City project scandal, involving a private housing development near Islamabad. Court documents published in 2023 accused him of abuse of power and raiding the businesses of a private real estate developer.

Before his arrest, neither the government nor the military had publicly specified the accusations against him.

Links with the Afghan Taliban

During his time as ISI chief, Hameed was seen as close to the Afghan Taliban. Just days after their takeover in August 2021, he remarked that their return to power “would work out fine”. His role during that period placed him at the centre of regional geopolitical discussions.

A rare case in Pakistan’s military establishment

The arrest and conviction of such a prominent retired officer is notable in Pakistan, where the military wields significant influence and detaining senior or former officials is uncommon.

Hameed was later accused of “multiple instances” of violating the Pakistan Army Act and was stripped of all rank, marking a dramatic fall for a man once seen as one of the country’s most powerful figures.