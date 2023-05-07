 BTS’ Suga REACTS to fan asking him to speak in English during Weverse Live
Following his electrifying concerts in Chicago, Suga took a moment to connect with his fans through a brief live broadcast.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 08:19 PM IST
BTS members have taken notice of some problematic patterns in the Weverse comments during their live streams. Both RM and V have addressed the matter, expressing their frustrations with the persistent demand to speak in English.

J-Hope, prior to his enlistment, also encountered multiple requests to switch to English during one of his live broadcasts, resulting in a palpable sense of annoyance in his response.

BTS' Suga asked to speak in English

Suga, known for his kindness and patience when interacting with fans during live streams, has always been eager to fulfill their requests.

Whether it's showing his hands, lifting his guitar, or sending a flying kiss, he has never hesitated to oblige. However, even Suga has his limits.

He graciously greeted them and shared his thoughts on the recent shows. As he began responding to the comments flooding in, he couldn't help but notice one particular message: "Speak English, please."

Here's how he reacted then

Although seemingly unaffected by the rude demand, Suga responded firmly in Korean, making it clear that he had no intention of speaking in English.

With determination in his voice, he stated, "I don't want to. I will speak in Korean."

Since then, BTS ARMY has been voicing their concerns regarding the lack of proper fan etiquette on the popular social media platform Weverse, particularly during the live streams of BTS members.

Do you think BTS boys should speak English rather than Korean or stick to what they feel better? Tell us in the comments!

