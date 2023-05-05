BTS' Suga, VIXX's Ken: 15 K-pop Idols who did part-time Jobs before their debut

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 05, 2023
K-Pop idols may seem like they have it all, with their fame and success, but before they became famous, many of them had to work hard to earn a living. Here are some of the K-Pop idols who had part-time jobs before they debuted:
Suga (BTS) worked as a delivery man to pay for his college tuition, and despite severe shoulder injuries from a car accident during that time, he still dances his heart out on stage
Insoo (Former MYNAME) taught ballet classes and taught other notables, including an Olympic rhythmic gymnast
Sejun (VICTON) worked as a bank security guard and overcame criticism to pursue his dreams
Ken (VIXX) worked at a fast-food joint, Loteria, and his passion for this particular part-time job surfaced during an appearance on The Capable Ones show
Soyou (Former SISTAR) worked at a gas station and as a hairdresser from the young age of 16 to help her family
E-TION (ONF) worked in a donut shop and various restaurants, including Japanese, Thai, and Samgyetang
Jeongyeon (TWICE) worked as a part-time baker even during her trainee period and once contemplated quitting her trainee life to pursue baking
Kim Jin Woo (WINNER) worked as a delivery man, delivering chicken and pizza, during his high school days
Sung Gyu (INFINITE) met Nell’s manager while working at a café, and the rest became history
Im Siwan (ZE:A) offered private tutoring services and used his smartness to tutor and help students in Mathematics and Physics
Geummi (Former Crayon Pop) worked in the hair follicle transplant industry as a hair follicle separator, a rewarding job in terms of payment
Eunbi (former IZ*ONE) worked as an attendant serving at a bakery chain, Paris Baguette
Choa (Former AOA) worked as a saleswoman at IPTV and finally got a break with FNC Entertainment agency after failing 15 times with SM Entertainment agency
Lee Hong-Gi (F.T. Island) worked as a delivery man for a Chinese restaurant and also served at restaurants and worked in hair salons
Ong Seong Woo (Former WANNA ONE) engaged in various part-time jobs, including being a hair model, which earned him free hair styles for other gigs
