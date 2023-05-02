BTS' V, Jin, Suga and others: Know their favourite colours

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 02, 2023

BTS Member have talked about their favourite colours in various interviews & broadcasts. Let's check them out today!

The eldest member of group, BTS Jin loved pink colour, but his likes changed to blue later

Group’s visual BTS V has shared that he likes Green, Black and White

BTS RM aka Kim Nam-joon’s favourite colours are Black and Pink

J-Hope had once disclosed that his favourite colour is GREEN and we often see him dying his hair green

Band’s another member Suga aka Agust D likes White colour

Jimin had revealed that he likes Light Blue and Black colours

Group’s youngest member Jungkook loves Black, Red and White

PURPLE, the last colour in rainbow, is the likes they all share in common

