Here’s why BTS’ Jimin and Suga couldn’t attend MET Gala 2023

The Met Gala, one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year, took place last night, leaving some fans disappointed. The speculation surrounding the attendance of BTS' Jimin and Suga was at an all-time high.

However, neither of the K-pop stars showed up on the red carpet, crushing the hopes of ARMY.

SUGA and Jimin busy with their projects

While there was no official reason given for their absence, it's worth noting that Suga has been busy with his Agust D "D-Day" tour, performing in New York City for several days leading up to the event.

Given his upcoming performance in Illinois on May 3 and his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon tonight, it's understandable that he chose to take some much-needed rest.

As for Jimin, he was in New York to attend Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Avenue store reopening last week.

He also posted on his Instagram to show support for Suga's concert in Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center on Saturday. Jimin's role as an ambassador for Dior and Tiffany & Co. means that his attendance at future Met Galas is not out of the question.

BTS Suga also revealed what he is up to in his latest Instagram post. No MET Gala, but many other special moments this time, with NBA game also in the list.

Blackpink's Jennie's Met Gala debut

Suga and Jimin were not the only K-pop stars rumoured to attend the event, the only one who made an appearance was Blackpink's Jennie.

Her attendance at the event made perfect sense since she is a Chanel ambassador, and the gala paid tribute to the fashion house's late designer, Karl Lagerfeld.

While the absence of Jimin and Suga was a disappointment for their fans, it's clear that both artists have been busy with their respective commitments.

Perhaps next year, the Met Gala will see the debut of BTS as a group or as other individual members. Only time will tell, but their fans will undoubtedly continue to support them in all their endeavours