BTS: V, Jungkook, Jimin and other members' largest brand collaborations in 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 01, 2023

Who would miss a chance to team up with everyone's fav BTS boys? The south korean band has numerous brand endorsements to their credit. Let's have a look at their biggest brand collaborations in 2023

Jimin - Dior & Tiffani & Co.

Thanks to his flawless fashion sense, BTS' Jimin grabbed deals with two luxury frontrunners

BTS V: Celine and Simlnvest

Group's visual V aka Kim Taehyung also has two endorsements. He has been choosen as a 'Celine boy', an ambassador to a French luxury ready-to-wear and leather goods brand

Indonesia's top investment firm, Simlnvest, has also collborated with BTS' V for their brand endorsement

BTS' Jungkook - Calvin Klein

Group's youngest member became a global ambassador of the well-known brand, Calvin Klein, last month, on March 27, 2023

BTS Suga - Valentino

Suga aka Agust D bagged the partnership with an Italian luxury fashion brand, Valentino, cool right?

BTS' RM - Bottega Veneta

Another Italian luxury fashion brand based in Milan, declared Kim Namjoon as their latest brand ambassador on March 30, 2023

J-Hope - Louis Vuitton

After he attended Louis Vuitton's Fall 2023 Menswear show in a burgundy outfit, hobi casted the spell of his charm everywhere and soon the fashion brand declared him their latest representor

