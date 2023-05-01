BTS: V, Jungkook, Jimin and other members' largest brand collaborations in 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 01, 2023
Who would miss a chance to team up with everyone's fav BTS boys? The south korean band has numerous brand endorsements to their credit. Let's have a look at their biggest brand collaborations in 2023
Jimin - Dior & Tiffani & Co.
Thanks to his flawless fashion sense, BTS' Jimin grabbed deals with two luxury frontrunners
BTS V: Celine and Simlnvest
Group's visual V aka Kim Taehyung also has two endorsements. He has been choosen as a 'Celine boy', an ambassador to a French luxury ready-to-wear and leather goods brand
Indonesia's top investment firm, Simlnvest, has also collborated with BTS' V for their brand endorsement
BTS' Jungkook - Calvin Klein
Group's youngest member became a global ambassador of the well-known brand, Calvin Klein, last month, on March 27, 2023
BTS Suga - Valentino
Suga aka Agust D bagged the partnership with an Italian luxury fashion brand, Valentino, cool right?
BTS' RM - Bottega Veneta
Another Italian luxury fashion brand based in Milan, declared Kim Namjoon as their latest brand ambassador on March 30, 2023
J-Hope - Louis Vuitton
After he attended Louis Vuitton's Fall 2023 Menswear show in a burgundy outfit, hobi casted the spell of his charm everywhere and soon the fashion brand declared him their latest representor
Thanks For Reading!